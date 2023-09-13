BAE Systems and Hybrid Air Vehicles partner on Airlander low-emission aircraft
UK-based HAV has today announced an MoU to collaborate and explore the potential of Airlander – an ultra-low emission large aircraft – in security and defence applications with BAE Systems’ FalconWorks advanced research and technology centre for the air domain.
The MoU covers technical and programme collaboration opportunities and exploration of potential defence market opportunities for HAV platforms and related activities.
HAV’s Airlander platform can offer an alternative sustainable and cost-effective solution to air logistics and ISR capabilities.
HAV says its solution is an ultra-low emission aircraft that presents an opportunity to approach modern defence aviation differently.
The Airlander 10 can stay airborne for up to five days while fitted with a wide range of C2, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.
It can be deployed from any ‘reasonably flat surface’, HAV says, providing a platform that can take off with minimal infrastructure, and offers mobility, deployability and flexibility.
Dave Holmes, managing director, FalconWorks, BAE Systems Air said: ‘The changing character of conflict is driving new and novel approaches across the defence sector, including using new sources of synthetic and sustainable power, new materials and new processes that allow us to harness sustainable tech right from the outset.’
