AUSA 2025: Sikorsky’s uncrewed Black Hawk to fly next year

Sikorsky’s uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Black Hawk, the S-70UAS U-Hawk, will act as a delivery aircraft for medium-sized uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) and smaller UAVs with the option for deadly attack missions.

The S-70UAS will also be able to provide logistics support, all made possible by the removal of the cockpit providing a 25% increase in capacity, which also allows for a actuated clamshell doors to enable UGV delivery.

While there is no apparent requirement for such as large UAS, the company believes the demonstrator can show what is possibly with Black Hawks, which are in service in large numbers