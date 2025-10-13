To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2025: Sikorsky’s uncrewed Black Hawk to fly next year

13th October 2025 - 18:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

The nose of the uncrewed Black Hawk has been modified to create articulated doors. (Photo: author)

The uncrewed UH-60L Black Hawk or U-Hawk is built around the company’s Matrix autonomy technology and, after less than a year of development, is expected to fly in 2026.

Sikorsky’s uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Black Hawk, the S-70UAS U-Hawk, will act as a delivery aircraft for medium-sized uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) and smaller UAVs with the option for deadly attack missions.

The S-70UAS will also be able to provide logistics support, all made possible by the removal of the cockpit  providing a 25% increase in capacity, which also allows for a actuated clamshell doors to enable UGV delivery.

While there is no apparent requirement for such as large UAS, the company believes the demonstrator can show what is possibly with Black Hawks, which are in service in large numbers

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

