AUSA 2025: Sikorsky’s uncrewed Black Hawk to fly next year
Sikorsky’s uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Black Hawk, the S-70UAS U-Hawk, will act as a delivery aircraft for medium-sized uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) and smaller UAVs with the option for deadly attack missions.
The S-70UAS will also be able to provide logistics support, all made possible by the removal of the cockpit providing a 25% increase in capacity, which also allows for a actuated clamshell doors to enable UGV delivery.
While there is no apparent requirement for such as large UAS, the company believes the demonstrator can show what is possibly with Black Hawks, which are in service in large numbers
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from AUSA 2025
-
AUSA 2025: Moog unveils lighter weapons platform for smaller vehicles
Moog’s The Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) base module has been displayed as integrated on a range of platforms to meet air defence requirements and is in use as part of the US Army’s SGT Stout programme.
-
AUSA 2025: Lockheed Martin conducts first ground-based demo of JAGM Quad Launcher
The first live-fire demonstration of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile Quad Launcher was tested against a ground vehicle, with further tests against a UAS target planned for the system next month.
-
AUSA 2025: Mack Defense bets on commercial technology to get US military contracts
The company is currently involved in the US Army Common Tactical Truck and the US Marine Corps Medium Tactical Truck programmes.
-
AUSA 2025: US forces test Global Ordnance Scorpion Light mobile mortar system
Following its participation in a live-fire event with the US Marine Corps, the Global Ordnance Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system will now be tested by the US Army.
-
Sikorsky unveils new Nomad VTOL drone family
The tailsitting vertical take-off and landing drones are designed to be scalable with Group 3 to Group 4 variants, with each one focused on meeting US Army reconnaissance requirements.