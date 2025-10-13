To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • AUSA 2025: IAI presents its bid for US Army’s next generation VTOL UAS requirement

AUSA 2025: IAI presents its bid for US Army’s next generation VTOL UAS requirement

13th October 2025 - 22:49 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

A model of the OmniRaider on display at AUSA 2025. (Photo: author)

The OmniRaider uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Is described by Israel Aerospace Indsutries (IAI) as an “Americanised” version of its ThunderB-NG Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAS of which there are hundreds in service.

IAI’s ThunderB UAS is in service in 11 countries and has been used widely in the the operations in the Gaza Strip in the past two years, according to the company.

That experience and knowledge has been fed into the spiral development of the platform and the use of modular payloads of less than 10kg covering C4ISR, targeting and 3D mapping as well as other roles.

The platform uses battery power for the VTOL segment of the operation with a piston engine providing the forward motion. The company states an endurance of 12-14h and an official, speaking to Shephard at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us