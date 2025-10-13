AUSA 2025: IAI presents its bid for US Army’s next generation VTOL UAS requirement
IAI’s ThunderB UAS is in service in 11 countries and has been used widely in the the operations in the Gaza Strip in the past two years, according to the company.
That experience and knowledge has been fed into the spiral development of the platform and the use of modular payloads of less than 10kg covering C4ISR, targeting and 3D mapping as well as other roles.
The platform uses battery power for the VTOL segment of the operation with a piston engine providing the forward motion. The company states an endurance of 12-14h and an official, speaking to Shephard at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from AUSA 2025
-
AUSA 2025: Moog unveils lighter weapons platform for smaller vehicles
Moog’s The Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) base module has been displayed as integrated on a range of platforms to meet air defence requirements and is in use as part of the US Army’s SGT Stout programme.
-
AUSA 2025: Lockheed Martin conducts first ground-based demo of JAGM Quad Launcher
The first live-fire demonstration of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile Quad Launcher was tested against a ground vehicle, with further tests against a UAS target planned for the system next month.
-
AUSA 2025: Mack Defense bets on commercial technology to get US military contracts
The company is currently involved in the US Army Common Tactical Truck and the US Marine Corps Medium Tactical Truck programmes.
-
AUSA 2025: US forces test Global Ordnance Scorpion Light mobile mortar system
Following its participation in a live-fire event with the US Marine Corps, the Global Ordnance Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system will now be tested by the US Army.
-
Sikorsky unveils new Nomad VTOL drone family
The tailsitting vertical take-off and landing drones are designed to be scalable with Group 3 to Group 4 variants, with each one focused on meeting US Army reconnaissance requirements.