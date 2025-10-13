AUSA 2025: IAI presents its bid for US Army’s next generation VTOL UAS requirement

IAI’s ThunderB UAS is in service in 11 countries and has been used widely in the the operations in the Gaza Strip in the past two years, according to the company.

That experience and knowledge has been fed into the spiral development of the platform and the use of modular payloads of less than 10kg covering C4ISR, targeting and 3D mapping as well as other roles.

The platform uses battery power for the VTOL segment of the operation with a piston engine providing the forward motion. The company states an endurance of 12-14h and an official, speaking to Shephard at