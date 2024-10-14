To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2024: Leonardo unveils BriteStorm stand-in jammer payload

14th October 2024 - 22:40 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

BriteStorm builds on Leonardo’s BriteCloud. (Image: Leonardo)

Leonardo’s BriteStorm payload has been designed to be flown forward of aircraft to deceive ground forces.

Leonardo has unveiled a new jammer payload at AUSA 2024 which has been designed to be added to UAVs and air-launched effects, as well as future Collaborative Combat Aircraft or loyal wingman aircraft.

The BriteStorm payload was described by the company as a “stand-in” jammer and designed to fly ahead of friendly forces to deceive enemy defences with digital jamming and deception techniques.

The UK Royal Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) has been working with Leonardo in relation to the capability and has purchased payloads to conduct trials. Successful flights with the RCO proving the capability have already taken place.

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

