AUSA 2024: Leonardo unveils BriteStorm stand-in jammer payload
Leonardo has unveiled a new jammer payload at AUSA 2024 which has been designed to be added to UAVs and air-launched effects, as well as future Collaborative Combat Aircraft or loyal wingman aircraft.
The BriteStorm payload was described by the company as a “stand-in” jammer and designed to fly ahead of friendly forces to deceive enemy defences with digital jamming and deception techniques.
The UK Royal Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) has been working with Leonardo in relation to the capability and has purchased payloads to conduct trials. Successful flights with the RCO proving the capability have already taken place.
