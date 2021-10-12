AUSA 2021: Arnold Defense displays Trident

Trident three-round prototype concept demonstrator from Arnold Defense. (Photo: Arnold Defense)

New three-rocket prototype launcher goes on display at AUSA 2021.

Arnold Defense showcased a new prototype concept demonstrator for a three-round airborne 2.75-inch rocket launcher called Trident at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC on 11-13 October.

Trident was displayed mounted on a Moog Lightweight Dual Rail Launcher (DRL). The new launcher remains in development but Arnold Defense foresees various capability benefits once a future test programme is completed.

For example, Trident utilises an existing missile launcher interface for mounting and system control of laser-guided rockets, and Arnold Defense added in a 12 October announcement that the three-round launcher offers ‘significant weight saving over other launcher variants’. Additionally, no software changes are required to existing fire-control equipment.

Arnold Defense employs a Modular Open Systems Approach with Trident to enable digital control of analogue rockets via the Moog Trident Interface Unit. There is also a common missile interface across multiple platforms for maximum strike capability, and each Trident carries up to three laser-guided munitions.