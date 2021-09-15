To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon UK comes to DSEI laser focused (Studio)

15th September 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Studio

Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

On the first day of DSEI, Alex Rose-Parfitt, engineering director at Raytheon UK, outlines the capabilities of the company's High-Energy Laser Weapon System, or HELWS.

Raytheon UK will deliver the MoD’s high-energy laser demonstrator to show the application of directed energy weapons technology to help protect the UK armed forces from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

