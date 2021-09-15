Raytheon UK comes to DSEI laser focused (Studio)

Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

On the first day of DSEI, Alex Rose-Parfitt, engineering director at Raytheon UK, outlines the capabilities of the company's High-Energy Laser Weapon System, or HELWS.

Raytheon UK will deliver the MoD’s high-energy laser demonstrator to show the application of directed energy weapons technology to help protect the UK armed forces from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).