Raytheon UK comes to DSEI laser focused (Studio)

DSEI 2021: European coast guard receives iSea25HD
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies
On the first day of DSEI, Alex Rose-Parfitt, engineering director at Raytheon UK, outlines the capabilities of the company's High-Energy Laser Weapon System, or HELWS.
Raytheon UK will deliver the MoD’s high-energy laser demonstrator to show the application of directed energy weapons technology to help protect the UK armed forces from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Grenade developed in partnership between Dstl and industry is tailored for accurate and effective door breaching.
Aerovel’s Flexrotor will be incorporated into Tekever’s line of UAS as part of a new collaboration agreement.
Raytheon is betting that quick integration and an existing production could help it net success if the UK decides to procure a Harpoon replacement.
Magtec is supporting the British Army’s hybrid military vehicle assessment programme.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.