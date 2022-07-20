To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Farnborough 2022: Airbus launches Auto'Mate programme to test autonomous tanker tech

20th July 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Farnborough

RSS

Airbus will use Do-DT25 target drones as receiver aircraft for the Auto'Mate demonstration flights. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has launched a demonstrator programme to explore autonomous air-to-air refuelling technology using an A310 tanker testbed and DT-25 target drone receivers.

Airbus subsidiary Airbus UpNext has launched Auto’Mate, a demonstrator that will develop, adapt, mature, integrate and evaluate technologies enabling autonomous assets air-to-air refuelling (A4R) and autonomous formation flight operations.

The programme will focus on automating the receiver aircraft’s tasks, which requires a set of new technologies. These will be tested in flight during 2023 with a final end-to-end demonstration set for mid-2024, using an Airbus A310 as a tanker testbed and Do-DT25 target drones as receiver aircraft.

The technologies developed for Auto’Mate are designed to permit a 'disruptive step forward' in the autonomy level of flight refuelling, with the aim of reducing crew fatigue and training costs, improving safety and efficiency. The programme will pioneer uncrewed refuelling operations, including uncrewed-to-uncrewed fuel transfer.

Airbus recently certified an automatic air-to-air refuelling (A3R) system for the Republic of Singapore Air Force's A330 MRTT tanker fleet.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough Airshow 2022 News (FIA 2022)

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us