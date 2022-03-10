USMC looks to the future with FoFTS-Next

Banshee target UAV to howl in Japan
QinetiQ is to provide Banshee Jet 80+ target UAVs to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.
Saab Inc has received a contract modification from the USMC Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia as part of its Force on Force Training Systems - Next (FoFTS-Next) programme.
The initial FoFTS-Next award was made in June 2021 for $54 million. This latest $68.87 million contract modification also includes 52 options that increase the potential total contract value to $248 million.
According to the USMC, 'the FoFTS-Next Increment 1 [contract award] consists of instrumentation systems for individuals, vehicles, buildings and weapons. FoFTS-Next Increment 1 also encompasses the command and control and network systems required to transport, process, and display data from
W5 Solutions is in the process of acquiring fellow Swedish company MR Targets with the aim of strengthening its position in the live-fire range target market.
IT²EC will bring the military training and simulation community together under one roof at the ExCel Centre, London, on 26-28 April 2022, to once again share knowledge and gain insights into training, simulation and education.
The US orders more F-35 training equipment for domestic and FMS customers.
BAE Systems has completed the purchase of BISim for $200 million.
Canada has released its RfP for the Royal Canadian Air Force's Future Aircrew Training requirement — but who can catch SkyAlyne?