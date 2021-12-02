I/ITSEC 2021: Saab reports strong growth as USMC contract finalised soon

Åsa Thegström, VP and Head of Business Unit Training & Simulation at Saab. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

Saab Training and its parent company report strong growth as the former starts delivery on three major programmes for the Netherlands, Poland and the USMC.

Saab has reported a strong year with a 54% order intake year-on-year and an order backlog of SEK105 billion ($11.6 billion). 'This corporate success is also being reflected in our Training & Simulation business unit,' said Åsa Thegström, VP Head of T&S BU at Saab.

Saab's T&S organisation currently has four major hubs: the headquarters in Husqvarna in Sweden and support bases in the US, UK and Australia.

As of 1 January 2022, Germany will be added to this list to support the company's work at the German Army's Combat Training Centre (CTC) near Magdeburg.

'We are busy with three major CTC projects at the moment,' explained Thegström. 'We are currently in the manufacturing phase for our contracts in Poland and the Netherlands while the US Marine Corps contract gets underway next February.'

The Polish Army CTC contract was signed last September and provides training for a mechanised brigade plus four training sites for company-size units. The Royal Netherlands Army contract, on the other hand, features upgrades to its current Saab laser-based Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS) equipment and the addition of new capabilities.

Saab Training is now delivering on two major TESS programmes, plus VTESS. (Photo: Saab)

The $127.9 million Force-on-Force Training System (FoFTS) programme for the USMC involves the delivery of TESS capabilities to its four main training sites in the US, starting with Twentynine Palms, as well as overseas locations, notably Japan.

FoFTS will use the NATO UCATT common standard code that the USMC Program Manager Training Systems (PM TRASYS) said 'enhances the realism and effectiveness of laser-based training'.

PM TRASYS added: 'It replicates the simulated weapon system's engagement range, resulting in improved system performance by accurately determining the distance to a target, accounting for the rise and fall of different ammunition types, and allowing for leading a target.'

When the contract was awarded in June 2021, Jon Mohler, programme manager, range training systems at PM TRASYS, said: 'This standard is also the predominant standard in use with our [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] allies, thereby providing an opportunity to enhance the effectiveness of combined training.'

Jonathan Slater, VP and GM Saab Land Systems, explained that the USMC programme is being managed by Saab Inc 'and in particular' its Land Systems business unit.

'As well as live training systems, Saab Inc is also responsible for delivering our share of the T-7A training aircraft to our colleagues at Boeing,' he added.

Saab Training is also confident about the future. Thegström said that the VTESS programme continues to see deliveries made to the US Army in conjunction with prime contractor Lockheed Martin, adding that 'there are a number of new requirements for live training and our range of virtual trainers emerging over the next year'.

There is no doubt that the TESS market will evolve over the next decade as the US seeks to replace I-MILES and discussions are underway to replace laser-based TESS with new technologies such as geo-pairing.

'There is certainly a lot going on in the live training space at the moment,' Hans Lindgren, head of business development at Saab Training, told Shephard. 'But you must remember that nations have already invested a lot in achieving common operating standards, and this is apparent in the support for the Interoperability User Committee (IUC) and that group's ability to take part in multi-national exercises.

'As Saab has shown, we have added new technological capabilities to live training over the years, and there will certainly be more to come, but my guess is that laser-based systems will be around for many years.'