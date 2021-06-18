USMC selects Saab training instrumentation systems

A practice raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii. (Photo: USMC/Cpl Matthew Teutsch)

New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.

The USMC Program Manager for Training Systems has awarded Saab a task order contract for Force on Force Training Systems - Next (FoFTS-Next).

The framework agreement is worth $53.80 million initially but this would increase to $127.87 million if all 68 options and future task orders are exercised, the DoD announced on 17 June.

Work is expected to be completed by June 2024, the DoD added.

FoFTS-Next includes USMC Training Instrumentation Systems (MCTIS) equipment, logistics, and training exercise support.

MCTIS replaces current Instrumentation and Tactical Engagement Simulation System (I-TESS) equipment used by the USMC.

Increment 1 of FoFTS-Next comprises instrumentation systems for individuals, vehicles, buildings and weapons. This initial increment ‘also encompasses the command and control and network systems required to transport, process and display data from the instrumentation’, the DoD noted.

Saab stated that it would provide a full turnkey live training capability to include equipment deliveries for individual weapons and vehicles, as well as logistics and maintenance support plus training exercise support at all major USMC installations worldwide.

In particular, said Saab US president and CEO Erik Smith, the MCTIS training system would provide interoperability training to prepare the USMC ‘for combat effectiveness across multi-domain operations’.