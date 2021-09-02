To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC cements plans for future training support

2nd September 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The USMC Convoy Combat Simulator at Camp Pendleton in California.

The USMC has selected seven companies to provide simulator support over a five-year base period.

Seven companies have been awarded a $127.35 million IDIQ contract for training and education services to support USMC for Fleet Marine Services. The contract includes both active duty and reserve components as well as all supporting establishments.

Known as the Electronic and Communication Services (ECS) contract, this award will be used to issue task orders for sustainment support, including new development for all existing and any future USMC training systems.

According to the contracting authority — Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia — these training systems include but are not limited to the Combined Arms Command and Control Trainer Upgrade ...

