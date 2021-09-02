USMC cements plans for future training support

Seven companies have been awarded a $127.35 million IDIQ contract for training and education services to support USMC for Fleet Marine Services. The contract includes both active duty and reserve components as well as all supporting establishments.

Known as the Electronic and Communication Services (ECS) contract, this award will be used to issue task orders for sustainment support, including new development for all existing and any future USMC training systems.

According to the contracting authority — Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia — these training systems include but are not limited to the Combined Arms Command and Control Trainer Upgrade ...