US S&T technologies target FMS customers

During his presentation on 17 June at the Training & Simulation Industry Symposium in Orlando, Dale Whittaker, Project Lead at PEO STRI’s International Programs Office (IPO), announced more than $132 million in new FMS programmes.

The role of the IPO is to ‘build partner capacity through the delivery of training devices, systems, services, and logistics support to United States’ strategic foreign partners through the Security Assistance Enterprise in order to strengthen our nation's global security and defense capabilities’.

Supporting 67 countries across the globe, the total value of contracts awarded currently stands at $3.7 billion.

The new programmes vary from $100,000 for Bohemia Interactive Simulations to provide VBS software, licenses, integration, training and contractor logistic support to Nigeria, to the largest programme that sees Cubic set to supply a Combat Training Centre (CTC) to Georgia that is valued at $35 million.

Georgia is by far the biggest recipient of FMS business as it is also receiving deployable ranges, targets and instrumentation from Theissen Training Systems worth another $5 million. The CTC is due to be installed in late 2022 and the range in early 2023.

Live training systems have proved popular, with Kazakstahn set to receive the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) under a competitive contract while Cubic is to provide MILES and Initial – Homestation Instrumentation Training Systems (I-HITS) repair, maintenance and training to Romania’s in-service equipment.

Romania’s neighbour Serbia is to receive two platoon and four squad-level IED simulation kits along with spares and training. This will be a competitive contract, although the RFP date has yet to be announced.

In Kosovo, $1 million has been allocated for a Mobile Training Team to deliver training at the nation’s collective training centre. Yet to be awarded, the eventual winner will be selected from one of eight companies placed under the Enterprise Training Services Contract (ETSC), an umbrella ID/IQ contract that was awarded in 2018.

Inter-Coastal Electronics will be supplying Australia with its proven TESS for the AH-64E. (Photo: ICE)

Inter-Coastal Electronics will provide the final live training opportunity. Valued at $22.8 million, the company is to supply 29 AH-64E Tactical Engagement Simulation System (TESS) units to Australia.

Turning to virtual training systems, Lockheed Martin expects to be awarded a $9.5 million contract in Q3 FY2022 to supply Morocco with an M1A1 Integrated Mobility System Simulator.

Lebanon is set to receive a Mobile Marksmanship Training System (MMTS) in early FY2022 from Laser Shot along with specialist vehicle training services from an ETSC company.

One of the largest virtual training contracts sees L3 Harris (CAE) convert Saudi Arabia’s UH-60L Operational Flight Trainer to a UH-60M variant. Valued at $20 million, the contract is expected to be awarded in mid-2022.

The provision of virtual aviation training devices also includes the Netherlands, which is set to receive an AH-64E operator/maintenance trainer from DigiFlight; Slovakia that will receive a ...