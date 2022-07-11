US Navy to receive extra King Stallion flight training device
The US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division has ordered additional flight training equipment for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter.
A single CH-53K containerised flight training device (CFTD) will be provided by Sikorsky based on LRIP Lot 4 configuration ‘in support of CH-53K Phase II training system efforts’, the DoD noted in an 8 July statement.
Work on the $32.64 million order will be performed at three locations in the US for completion by December 2024.
A decision on starting full-rate production of the King Stallion is scheduled for 2023 with a first deployment expected for 2024 with the USMC.
The CFTD is equipped with modern system displays and can simulate weather and tactical environments. The first simulator was delivered to the USMC on in April 2020.
More from Training
-
US training provider receives five-year F-5E/F Tiger II block upgrade deal
Five-year IDIQ contract includes the conversion of 22 ex-Swiss Tiger II aircraft and a block upgrade of eight existing aircraft in the Tactical Air Support fleet.
-
CAE to support USAF multi-domain training
A prototype contract awarded to CAE USA will see the development of software that will replicate capabilities and threats for virtual and live training.
-
UK to expand weapons training for Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the UK on artillery and Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems.
-
New Zealand Army to select BISim
Bohemia Interactive Simulations will deliver the contract through its local subsidiary and will provide New Zealand with a common simulation software.