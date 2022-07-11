To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy to receive extra King Stallion flight training device

11th July 2022 - 14:47 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

CH-53K King Stallion. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl Molly Hampton)

Sikorsky is providing a CH-53K containerised flight training device based on LRIP Lot 4 configuration.

The US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division has ordered additional flight training equipment for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter.

A single CH-53K containerised flight training device (CFTD) will be provided by Sikorsky based on LRIP Lot 4 configuration ‘in support of CH-53K Phase II training system efforts’, the DoD noted in an 8 July statement. 

Work on the $32.64 million order will be performed at three locations in the US for completion by December 2024.

A decision on starting full-rate production of the King Stallion is scheduled for 2023 with a first deployment expected for 2024 with the USMC.

The CFTD is equipped with modern system displays and can simulate weather and tactical environments. The first simulator was delivered to the USMC on in April 2020.

