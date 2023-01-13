US Navy expands Trident submarine training facilities

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast has awarded Florida-based Sauer Constructions a $37.6 million contract to provide two additions to the Trident Training Facility Kings Bay (TTFKB), the USN said in early January.

The TTFKB is responsible for training sailors in the knowledge and skills required to build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining Trident missile-armed submarines and all associated systems.

Currently, the Ohio-class submarine is the only class of USN ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) in service after replacing the previous La Fayette- and Benjamin Franklin-class SSBNs.

They will eventually be replaced by the new Colombia-class SSBN from 2031 with the Ohio-class being taken out of service between 2027 and 2040.

The new additions to the TTFKB include a Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Missile Control Center Team Trainer and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Weapons Handling System Team Trainer.

‘The procurement process for this project had a very strict schedule in order to meet mission deadlines of the supported commands,’ said Lindsay Betteridge, supervisory contract specialist for NAVFAC Southeast in a statement.

‘The project was procured as a task order through the NAVFAC Southeast Area of Operations large area MACC [multiple award construction contract]. MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.’