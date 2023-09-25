To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore Army tests AI in tactical and command post C2 systems

25th September 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Mountain Home

RSS

A screenshot of ARTEMIS with its language processing technology being used in Exercise Forging Sabre. (Photo: MINDEF)

Singapore is testing out new functions on its ARTEMIS battle management system on exercise in the US.

The Singapore Army is currently experimenting with the use of language processing technology on its Army Tactical Engagement and Information System (ARTEMIS) BMS, potentially allowing the ARTEMIS to annotate radio calls into text, and automatically plot targets and call for fire.

The army’s HIMARS, along with 6 Division and HQ Sense & Strike, are in Idaho participating in Exercise Forging Sabre, Singapore’s proof-of-concept and strike exercise.

Traditionally, fire missions are called in via radio and soldiers manually plot them onto a map, a process which maybe prone to human error. With the new language processing system, radio calls

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us