Singapore Army tests AI in tactical and command post C2 systems

The Singapore Army is currently experimenting with the use of language processing technology on its Army Tactical Engagement and Information System (ARTEMIS) BMS, potentially allowing the ARTEMIS to annotate radio calls into text, and automatically plot targets and call for fire.

The army’s HIMARS, along with 6 Division and HQ Sense & Strike, are in Idaho participating in Exercise Forging Sabre, Singapore’s proof-of-concept and strike exercise.

Traditionally, fire missions are called in via radio and soldiers manually plot them onto a map, a process which maybe prone to human error. With the new language processing system, radio calls