Training

US base selected to host Singapore F-16s and F-35s

6th June 2021 - 22:39 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

The RSAF Peace Carvin II detachment, the 425th Fighter Squadron, operates 12 F-16C/Ds and could relocate to Ebbing from 2023. (MINDEF)

Singapore has selected a new American base from which to locate its F-16 and F-35 training detachments.

Singapore and the US announced on 4 June the preferred location to host the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C/D training detachment and its future F-35B training unit.

Following the selection of Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith, Arkansas, an 18-24-month environmental impact analysis will be conducted, to confirm the base can support the F-35 and F-16 missions.

The USAF had been seeking to establish an F-35 Foreign Military Sales training centre, as aircraft capacity peaks at Luke Air Force Base in the years ahead. 

Ebbing, currently home to MQ-9 Reapers of the Arkansas Air ...

