US base selected to host Singapore F-16s and F-35s

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Singapore and the US announced on 4 June the preferred location to host the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C/D training detachment and its future F-35B training unit.
Following the selection of Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith, Arkansas, an 18-24-month environmental impact analysis will be conducted, to confirm the base can support the F-35 and F-16 missions.
The USAF had been seeking to establish an F-35 Foreign Military Sales training centre, as aircraft capacity peaks at Luke Air Force Base in the years ahead.
Ebbing, currently home to MQ-9 Reapers of the Arkansas Air ...
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.