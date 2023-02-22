UK, Oman complete desert training exercise
The desert warfare exercise took place from 3-14 February and saw British troops operate alongside the Royal Army of Oman in the Ras Madrakah joint training area, culminating in a mock assault on an urban area.
Battlegroup commander Lt Col Ben Hawes of 2nd Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment, is preparing troops to assume command of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in January 2024.
He said: 'Since March last year, the focus of our training has been to ensure that we are ready to fight against a peer enemy force. This exercise is the UK ensuring that its spearhead battlegroup is in exactly the right place to go out the door.'
Related Articles
EU training and support continues to flow to Ukraine
Israel and US join up for cyber exercise
MASS supports major UK joint task force exercise
The 4th Light Brigade Combat Team is delivering the first series of exercises for Desert Khanjar, the two annual, four-month deployments of UK troops to the British Army’s Land Regional Hub in Duqm, Oman.
During deployment, personnel undertake unit training, exercise with partners and provide a forward-based force capable of building regional security capabilities and responding to threats where they arise.
Aspects of the exercise included operating in GPS-denied environments and with jammed radio communications.
More from Training
-
BAE Systems seals Indian flight simulator partnership
BAE Systems and India's FSTC have partnered to develop a mission simulator for the Indian Air Force's Hawk 132 jet trainer fleet.
-
MASS supports major UK joint task force exercise
MASS provided support personnel and a simulation system for the UK Joint Force Air Component Headquarters' Exercise Titanium Falcon 22.
-
Poland signs support deal for M-346 jet trainer
Leonardo and WZL1 will increase the Polish M-346 advanced trainer jet fleet's availability to meet combat pilot training requirements.
-
US Air Force AI-powered F-16 training jet takes the skies
The reengineered artificial intelligence-driven, autonomous F-16 jet is fitted with an open system architecture and software that allows it to mimic the performance characteristic of other aircraft.
-
Italy opens advanced multi-domain simulation centre
The Leonardo Helicopters-designed advanced Air-Naval Operations Simulation Centre provides multi-domain mission training for helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft crews.