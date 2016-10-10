Training in motion at Dobbins

In an ambitious drive to become a centre of excellence for training air force aeromedical evacuation (AE) personnel, Dobbins Air Reserve Base is continuing expansion of its training effort.

Having taken delivery of a bespoke C-130 Aeromedical Evacuation Training System from CAE the next step is to add a 6 degrees of freedom (DOF) motion platform to the equipment, this will be the first time this has been attempted on an aeromedical fuselage trainer of such size.

The fixed-base C-130 is currently installed at the base and Lt Col Chad Corliss, deputy commander, 94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is now awaiting delivery