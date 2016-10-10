Training in motion at Dobbins
In an ambitious drive to become a centre of excellence for training air force aeromedical evacuation (AE) personnel, Dobbins Air Reserve Base is continuing expansion of its training effort.
Having taken delivery of a bespoke C-130 Aeromedical Evacuation Training System from CAE the next step is to add a 6 degrees of freedom (DOF) motion platform to the equipment, this will be the first time this has been attempted on an aeromedical fuselage trainer of such size.
The fixed-base C-130 is currently installed at the base and Lt Col Chad Corliss, deputy commander, 94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is now awaiting delivery
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
DSEI 2023: 4GD to upgrade SimStriker smart target with generative AI and computational vision
Both the SimStriker enhancements involving computer vision and generative AI are currently in development, with some aspects already de-risked.
-
DSEI 2023: Forge decision tool to help develop British Army doctrine for new armoured vehicles
Hadean, ST Engineering Antycip and Cervus have announced a contract from the British Army for their Forge decision support tool for use at the Land Warfare Centre in a series of major experiments.
-
DSEI 2023: Number of bidders continues to grow for British Army CTTP training contract
Two more teams have announced their intentions to bid to become the British Army’s strategic partner for the Collective Training Transformation Programme during DSEI 2023 in London.