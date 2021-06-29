Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work

A pilot using an F-15E simulator — a major component of Boeing’s F-15E Mission Training Centers. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.

Boeing is supplying F-15 Mission Training Center (MTC) simulation services to support USAF Air Combat Command plus the Pacific Air Forces Command and Air Force in Europe Command.

Under a $128.84 million contract by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Boeing ‘will provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, transportation, tools, materials, supervision and other items to perform all MTC services’, the DoD announced on 28 June.

Work will be performed in four US locations, as well as Kadena Air Base in Japan and RAF Lakenheath in the UK, for completion by 31 December 2021.

Boeing is already upgrading USAF F-15C and F-15E MTCs with the Suite 9.1 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System.