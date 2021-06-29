Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work

USAF orders image generators for JSE
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Boeing is supplying F-15 Mission Training Center (MTC) simulation services to support USAF Air Combat Command plus the Pacific Air Forces Command and Air Force in Europe Command.
Under a $128.84 million contract by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Boeing ‘will provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, transportation, tools, materials, supervision and other items to perform all MTC services’, the DoD announced on 28 June.
These services will provide simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Work will be performed in four US locations, as well as Kadena Air Base in Japan and RAF Lakenheath in the UK, for completion by 31 December 2021.
Boeing is already upgrading USAF F-15C and F-15E MTCs with the Suite 9.1 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.
NATO's Flying Training Europe programme takes a major step forward with the signing of the MoU and the addition of Italy to the NFTE family.