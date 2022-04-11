To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Textron poised to renew support for Argentine trainer aircraft

11th April 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

T-6C+ Texan II trainer aircraft. (Photo: Argentine Air Force)

Proposed follow-on T-6 aircraft support would help Argentina to revamp its trainer aircraft capabilities, says US State Department.

Argentina is set to receive follow-on sustainment and support for its T-6 Texan aircraft fleet from Textron Aviation Defense via a $73 million FMS deal, pending final approval from Congress.

The proposed follow-on T-6 aircraft support would help Argentina to ‘revitalize’ its trainer aircraft capabilities and ‘aid in the overall development of a professional pilot corps’, the US State Department noted in an 8 April statement.

Various hardware and software modifications are included in the FMS request, such as airframe and avionics improvements for reliability and integration of training munitions and external fuel tanks; aircraft and engine support equipment; components, consumables and spare parts; plus contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support services.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Argentina in 2017 ordered 12 T-6C+ Texan IIs for $167 million, including spares and support equipment, to replace the EMB-312 Tucano.

Ten of the T-6C+ aircraft remain in service.

