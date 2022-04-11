Textron poised to renew support for Argentine trainer aircraft

Aeralis supports digital backbone for future UK military aircraft
In Phase 2 of a multiyear contract with the RAF, Aeralis will explore the potential of a new open mission system architecture.
Argentina is set to receive follow-on sustainment and support for its T-6 Texan aircraft fleet from Textron Aviation Defense via a $73 million FMS deal, pending final approval from Congress.
The proposed follow-on T-6 aircraft support would help Argentina to ‘revitalize’ its trainer aircraft capabilities and ‘aid in the overall development of a professional pilot corps’, the US State Department noted in an 8 April statement.
Various hardware and software modifications are included in the FMS request, such as airframe and avionics improvements for reliability and integration of training munitions and external fuel tanks; aircraft and engine support equipment; components, consumables and spare parts; plus contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support services.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Argentina in 2017 ordered 12 T-6C+ Texan IIs for $167 million, including spares and support equipment, to replace the EMB-312 Tucano.
Ten of the T-6C+ aircraft remain in service.
The Capita-led team providing shore-based training for RN and Royal Marines assumes more responsibility.
Israel ordered a total of 12 AW119M helicopters from Leonardo to train rotary-wing pilots.
New combat training simulators for Finland will supplement systems already supplied by Saab.
Lithuania has ordered multiple Small Arms Training Indoor Simulators.
Working with Babcock, BAE Systems will provide availability support to the Hawk T2 fleet based at RAF Valley.