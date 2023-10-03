Team Fisher achieves final milestone in Royal Navy training contract

A Capita-led consortium comprised of Raytheon UK, Elbit Systems UK, Fujitsu, the University of Lincoln and various UK-based suppliers has officially taken on the responsibility for Submarine Escape Rescue, Abandonment, and Survival (SMERAS) facility, marking the last of the eight contract milestones within the £1 billion ($1.2 billion), 12-year Project Selborne contract.

SMERAS, a purpose-built facility providing onshore training for essential escape, rescue, abandonment and survival techniques, has been supporting a blend of practical and classroom teaching, delivering a minimum of 82 courses to more than 2,700 trainees annually.

Since starting work on the training contract signed in 2021 by