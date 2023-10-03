To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Team Fisher achieves final milestone in Royal Navy training contract

Team Fisher achieves final milestone in Royal Navy training contract

3rd October 2023 - 12:14 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The $1.2 billion Project Selborne contract was signed in 2021 between the Royal Navy and a Capita-led consortium. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Team Fisher, the Capita-led consortium overseeing the Royal Navy’s data and technology-focused training transformation programme Selborne, has completed the final milestone outlined in its original contract to expedite frontline personnel training.

A Capita-led consortium comprised of Raytheon UK, Elbit Systems UK, Fujitsu, the University of Lincoln and various UK-based suppliers has officially taken on the responsibility for Submarine Escape Rescue, Abandonment, and Survival (SMERAS) facility, marking the last of the eight contract milestones within the £1 billion ($1.2 billion), 12-year Project Selborne contract.

SMERAS, a purpose-built facility providing onshore training for essential escape, rescue, abandonment and survival techniques, has been supporting a blend of practical and classroom teaching, delivering a minimum of 82 courses to more than 2,700 trainees annually.

Since starting work on the training contract signed in 2021 by

Norbert Neumann

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

