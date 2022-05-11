Team Fisher begins operating RN MCTS

Elbit Systems UK has begun operating the existing Maritime Composite Training Systems (MCTS) as the next step of its RN Transformation programme.

This milestone in Project Selborne comes a week weeks after Team Fisher announced it began developing a VR system to improve safety in RN submarine crew training.

As part of the MCTS, Elbit will be taking over 60 further personnel across a range of roles, including engineering and manufacturing in locations across the UK.

The company said it will provide continuous upgrades throughout the lifespan of the current system to assist RN sailors, while also introducing new and upgraded simulation systems.

Team Fisher recently also began providing on-shore training for the RN and Royal Marines with the Warfare Signature Database (WSD).

The WSD is the UK repository for warfare signature information and the modelling and information within it is used to support training in shore-based training simulators.

Team Fisher is led by Capita and also comprises Elbit Systems UK, Raytheon and Fujitsu.