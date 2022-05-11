To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Team Fisher begins operating RN MCTS

11th May 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Team Fisher has begun operating MCTS. (Photo: Elbit Systems UK)

The launch of the new Maritime Composite Training System is a key step toward modernising RN training under Project Selborne.

Elbit Systems UK has begun operating the existing Maritime Composite Training Systems (MCTS) as the next step of its RN Transformation programme.

This milestone in Project Selborne comes a week weeks after Team Fisher announced it began developing a VR system to improve safety in RN submarine crew training.

As part of the MCTS, Elbit will be taking over 60 further personnel across a range of roles, including engineering and manufacturing in locations across the UK.

The company said it will provide continuous upgrades throughout the lifespan of the current system to assist RN sailors, while also introducing new and upgraded simulation systems.

Team Fisher recently also began providing on-shore training for the RN and Royal Marines with the Warfare Signature Database (WSD).

The WSD is the UK repository for warfare signature information and the modelling and information within it is used to support training in shore-based training simulators.

Team Fisher is led by Capita and also comprises Elbit Systems UK, Raytheon and Fujitsu.

