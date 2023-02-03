To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • W5 Solutions contracted to support Swedish tank and vehicle sims

W5 Solutions contracted to support Swedish tank and vehicle sims

3rd February 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Swedish recently placed an order for an additional 20 CV90-based twin 120mm mortar systems. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

W5 Solutions will ensure reliability and availability of Swedish tank and vehicle egress simulators.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has awarded Swedish technology company W5 Solutions a contract to provide service and support to the Swedish Armed Forces, W5 announced on 3 February.

The deal comes on a back of an existing contract with a total value of around SEK15 million ($1.4 million).

W5 Solutions will provide logistics support to ensure the reliability and availability of MBT simulators and vehicle egress trainers currently in service with the Swedish Armed Forces.

W5 Solutions sales manager for simulation noted in a statement: ‘We have a long-standing working relationship with KMW and together we deliver high-quality services and products.

‘As a system supplier, W5 delivers products and services covering the entire product life cycle, from development and manufacturing to service and support. This service and support contract is an example of how we support our customers during the long life cycle of our products.’

In other news, the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) recently placed an order for an additional 20 CV90-based twin 120mm Mjölner self-propelled (SP) mortar systems worth about $30 million.

