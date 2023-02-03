W5 Solutions contracted to support Swedish tank and vehicle sims

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has awarded Swedish technology company W5 Solutions a contract to provide service and support to the Swedish Armed Forces, W5 announced on 3 February.

The deal comes on a back of an existing contract with a total value of around SEK15 million ($1.4 million).

W5 Solutions will provide logistics support to ensure the reliability and availability of MBT simulators and vehicle egress trainers currently in service with the Swedish Armed Forces.

W5 Solutions sales manager for simulation noted in a statement: ‘We have a long-standing working relationship with KMW and together we deliver high-quality services and products.

‘As a system supplier, W5 delivers products and services covering the entire product life cycle, from development and manufacturing to service and support. This service and support contract is an example of how we support our customers during the long life cycle of our products.’

In other news, the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) recently placed an order for an additional 20 CV90-based twin 120mm Mjölner self-propelled (SP) mortar systems worth about $30 million.