Sweden expands Mjölner mortar vehicle fleet with top-up order

30th January 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

Sweden will field a total of 80 Mjölner mortar systems when deliveries are completed. (Photo: BAE System)

Sweden is boosting its indirect fire capability by adding a further batch of 120mm mortar systems, taking its total fleet to 80 once all are delivered.

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) placed an additional order for an additional 20 CV90-based twin 120mm Mjölner self-propelled (SP) mortar systems on 27 January worth about $30 million.

BAE Systems Hägglunds completed the last of the original batch of 40 Mjölner mortar systems late in 2020, on schedule and on budget.

These were based on stored CV90 IFV chassis which were originally earmarked for the 120mm AMOS mortar system which was originally developed to meet the requirements of Finland and Sweden, but the latter pulled out.

In February 2022 the FMV placed a second contract worth SEK500 million

