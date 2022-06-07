ST Engineering Antycip and Nova Systems to accelerate RAF synthetic training

ST Engineering Antycip (formerly Antycip Simulation) has formed a partnership with Nova Systems to provide technical integration support toward a Capability Concept Demonstrator (CCD).

The partnership, announced on 7 June, seeks to aid the CCD prototype in understanding and investigating mission training solutions for the UK RAF.

The companies claim the solution will enable pilots to test capabilities, tactics and procedures that are usually very expensive or difficult to conduct live.

In this programme, an RAF F-35 is being integrated into the UK's Gladiator platform as targeted-fidelity simulators. This marks the first synthetic training interaction between an F-35 and other platforms.

The project uses two fixed based 180-degree Cobra Domes and two XTAL VR systems. The software selected for the platforms is the Gladiator Stack, which includes many MAKOne products.

The UK MoD announced the Boeing-led Gladiator capability in May 2019. The programme aims to achieve a 50/50 blend of synthetic and live flying for the Typhoon and a larger percentage of collective training virtually for the F-35.