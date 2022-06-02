Italy readies LHD Trieste for 2023 delivery, expands F-35 operations

The Italian Navy’s future LHD Trieste, which was launched in May 2019, is currently undergoing sea trials and is expected to be delivered in early 2023.

Although classified as an LHD, Trieste will effectively be Italy's second aircraft carrier, featuring a ski jump that allows the ship to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B.

The surface of the flight deck is already fitted with a special coating to withstand the high temperatures of the F-35’s engine exhaust. By contrast, the ITS Cavour – the flagship of the Italian Navy – had to undergo intense maintenance and modernisation works to