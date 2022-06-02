Italy readies LHD Trieste for 2023 delivery, expands F-35 operations
The Italian Navy’s future LHD Trieste, which was launched in May 2019, is currently undergoing sea trials and is expected to be delivered in early 2023.
Although classified as an LHD, Trieste will effectively be Italy's second aircraft carrier, featuring a ski jump that allows the ship to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B.
The surface of the flight deck is already fitted with a special coating to withstand the high temperatures of the F-35’s engine exhaust. By contrast, the ITS Cavour – the flagship of the Italian Navy – had to undergo intense maintenance and modernisation works to
Where to now for India’s P75I submarine programme?
India has some hard decisions to make over its conventional submarine programme, with its current efforts stagnated and the clock ticking.
US Navy contracts Kleos for improved maritime geolocation
Kleos will work with the US Navy to develop better geolocation data for operations in the maritime domain.
UK to upgrade Tomahawk missiles
The Tomahawk land attack missiles operated from RN Astute-class submarines will receive enhanced long-range strike capability and improved protection.
US Navy commissions newest Virginia-class submarine
The US Navy's newest Virginia-class submarine has been commissioned during a ceremony in Connecticut, following its christening in 2019.