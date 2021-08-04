US Army gains space training boost

CAE adds JTAC training to its portfolio
CAE's purchase of L3Harris T&S business continues to reap rewards.
The US Army Space and Missile Defense School is introducing an upgraded training device from the Missile Defense Agency for its Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) Training System.
The Lockheed Martin C2BMC trainer will be used to train operators on the next generation of C2BMC software, which is planned for deployment later this year.
The new trainer, also referred to as the Mission Specific Vendor Plug-in (MSVP), will train sensor managers, long-range discrimination radar operators, ground-based fire control operators, missile defence officers, and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense (JFCC IMD) system operators.
‘In the past we ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
CAE's purchase of L3Harris T&S business continues to reap rewards.
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
On completion of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the T-7A trainer aircraft programme for the USAF, Saab will undertake production of aft airframe sections as its new US facility.
A two-year trial of Velis Electro aircraft will begin in September at the Danish Armed Forces Flying School in Karup.
A US Government Accountability Office report highlights a number of shortfalls in how the US Army and US Marine Corps conducts driver training.
Industry will help research and facilitate distributed learning standards for DoD.