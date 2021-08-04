To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

US Army gains space training boost

4th August 2021 - 11:45 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

US Army C2BMC training device. (Photo: DVIDS)

The US DoD continues to invest in the space domain, with the US Army Space and Missile Defense School being the latest recipient of new training capabilities.

The US Army Space and Missile Defense School is introducing an upgraded training device from the Missile Defense Agency for its Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) Training System.

The Lockheed Martin C2BMC trainer will be used to train operators on the next generation of C2BMC software, which is planned for deployment later this year.

The new trainer, also referred to as the Mission Specific Vendor Plug-in (MSVP), will train sensor managers, long-range discrimination radar operators, ground-based fire control operators, missile defence officers, and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense (JFCC IMD) system operators.

‘In the past we ...

