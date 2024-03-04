Singapore Army introduces technologies for realistic urban warfare training

The Singapore Army has introduced a series of “smart targetry” systems at the Murai Urban Battle Circuit (MUBC) which will aim to create a realistic and immersive training that can shoot back and “manoeuvre”.

The MUBC will be one of the three Instrumented Battle Circuits (iBACs) the Singapore Army will build with the other systems located at Pasir Laba and Ama Keng.

The most basic form of the training will feature a 2D human target which can quick flip up or turn around to simulate sudden engagement. A static 3D mannequin target will be able to stand, sit, squat, kneel and prone, while a mobile 3D human target will be able to move on four wheels at up to 10km/h to simulate enemy patrols and reinforcements.

All targets will have a laser shoot-back system and produce heat signatures that allow soldiers to train and engage with night-fighting equipment. Additionally, there will be instrumented pyrotechnics to simulated artillery attacks and gunfire.

Polytronic and Cubic have been named as the contractors for the targetry systems and shoot-back systems, respectively, with ST Engineering acting as the system integrator.

The first batch of troops will be expected to commence training at MUBC from April 2024.

The technologies applied at the first iBAC facility will proceed the larger SAFTI City project, a 88-hectare purpose-built urban warfare training facility. The first phase of SAFTI City will be completed by the end of this year, with more than 70 buildings across 70 hectares expected for the final project, which will include bridges, bus interchanges and metro stations.

A combined arms air-land range and an urban operations live-firing facility have been on target for completion in 2024 at the expanded Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia. The range will support battalion-level live firing, including rocket artillery and fighter jets.

The update on the Singapore facility was given by defence minister Ng Eng Hen at the parliament committee of supply debate. Singapore defence budget has been increased by 2.5% in its fiscal 2024 budget to S$20.2 billion (US$15 billion), primarily to keep up with inflation.

The acquisition of eight Lockheed Martin F-35A and the potential introduction of ST Engineering Bronco 3 and next-generation howitzers for the Singapore Army were noted. were all noted as part of the budget announcements.