I/ITSEC 2022: Hadean, British Army to showcase CTTP pathfinder progress

Distributed computing technology company Hadean announced on 15 November it will showcase the progress made with the British Army on the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) Pathfinder simulation at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando.

Hadean said in a 15 November release that the demonstration will take multiple sources of data collated from Exercise Wessex Storm, completed between 18 February to 11 March this year.

During Wessex Storm, the Catterick Garrison-based Light Dragoons were selected to try out a range of new equipment in the Salisbury Plain Training Area.

These included the Dismounted Situational Awareness (DSA) device, which is worn on body armour and allows the individual to pinpoint their own location on electronic mapping and track friendly forces’ movements.

The company added that the simulation will exploit its Web 3.0 technology to recreate a synthetic environment of increased scale, complexity and fidelity capable of running larger scenarios for remotely located physical and virtual users.

Mike Cooper, MoD senior responsible owner of CTTP said: ‘The CTTP is working with Hadean to understand and exploit new technology for the Future Collective Training System.

‘This demonstration will deliver outputs that showcase how technology from the commercial gaming industry could support the British Army’s strategic objective to modernise collective training, specifically in terms of scale, distribution and the blending of live, virtual and constructive environments.’

The UK MoD awarded a pathfinder contract to Hadean in July to help build and scale a cloud-distributed simulation demonstrator for the British Army.

Hadean CEO Craig Beddis told Shephard at the time: ‘We will be able to move a large portion of those physical elements, boots on the ground, physical training and exercises to the virtual sphere.’

Hadean and the MoD hope this effort could set the scene for the wider introduction and application of cloud-based computing in the UK’s Defence Synthetic Environment Platform (DSEP) and the CTTP.

If the progress achieved in the programme is significant, this could be a big win not only for the parties involved but also for cloud-based computing technologies in the defence sector.

