To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2022: AI-based videogame sim to enhance US Marine Corps training

I/ITSEC 2022: AI-based videogame sim to enhance US Marine Corps training

24th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Gaming Environment for Air Readiness (GEAR) provides scenario generation and a high-fidelity synthetic environment. (Photo: US DoD)

The Gaming Environment for Air Readiness uses a simulated display and a procedural AI to produce an immersive training environment for US marines.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division's Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) has developed a prototype gaming simulation to improve training for US marines, the division announced on 21 November.

The Gaming Environment for Air Readiness (GEAR) provides scenario generation and a high-fidelity synthetic environment for the Marine Air Support Squadron One (MASS-1) team.

The MASS-1 Defense Air Support Center (DASC) is the principal marine air command and control system agency, responsible for direction of air operations directly supporting ground forces.

The system uses a simulated display and procedural AI to inject crew members in a 3D immersive environment.

The prototype was developed over a 12-month period through funding from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global Tech Solutions.

GEAR project lead, modelling and simulation expert at NSWCDD Kyle Tanyag said in a statement: ‘The easiest way to explain it is GEAR is a complicated, high-fidelity video game.

‘We basically took the DASC environment and modelled it using 3D graphics and assets and built in different behaviours to occur within the virtual environment, creating a training simulation for the marines.’

The GEAR team delivered a prototype to the USMC at Cherry Pont, North Carolina, in July.

 

Shephard's I/ITSEC 2022 coverage is sponsored by:

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us