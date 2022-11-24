I/ITSEC 2022: AI-based videogame sim to enhance US Marine Corps training

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division's Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) has developed a prototype gaming simulation to improve training for US marines, the division announced on 21 November.

The Gaming Environment for Air Readiness (GEAR) provides scenario generation and a high-fidelity synthetic environment for the Marine Air Support Squadron One (MASS-1) team.

The MASS-1 Defense Air Support Center (DASC) is the principal marine air command and control system agency, responsible for direction of air operations directly supporting ground forces.

The system uses a simulated display and procedural AI to inject crew members in a 3D immersive environment.

The prototype was developed over a 12-month period through funding from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global Tech Solutions.

GEAR project lead, modelling and simulation expert at NSWCDD Kyle Tanyag said in a statement: ‘The easiest way to explain it is GEAR is a complicated, high-fidelity video game.

‘We basically took the DASC environment and modelled it using 3D graphics and assets and built in different behaviours to occur within the virtual environment, creating a training simulation for the marines.’

The GEAR team delivered a prototype to the USMC at Cherry Pont, North Carolina, in July.

