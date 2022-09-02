To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Sikorsky receives order for VH-92 presidential helicopter training device

Sikorsky receives order for VH-92 presidential helicopter training device

2nd September 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

VH-92A helicopter. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Sikorsky is producing and installing an extra VH-92A Flight Training Device.

Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky is providing an extra flight training device for the VH-92A helicopter, the DoD announced on 1 September.

Under a new $39.92  million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, Sikorsky will produce and install an extra VH-92A Flight Training Device (FTD) and upgrade a previously delivered VH-92A FTD for the USMC.

Work will be performed in Binghamton, New York (49%) and other US locations, for completion by March 2024.

Under an earlier contract award from the USN in February 2022, Sikorsky is providing products and support for rapid integration of VH-92 simulators and training equipment in support of the Presidential Helicopter Program.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

