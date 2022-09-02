Sikorsky receives order for VH-92 presidential helicopter training device

Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky is providing an extra flight training device for the VH-92A helicopter, the DoD announced on 1 September.

Under a new $39.92 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, Sikorsky will produce and install an extra VH-92A Flight Training Device (FTD) and upgrade a previously delivered VH-92A FTD for the USMC.

Work will be performed in Binghamton, New York (49%) and other US locations, for completion by March 2024.

Under an earlier contract award from the USN in February 2022, Sikorsky is providing products and support for rapid integration of VH-92 simulators and training equipment in support of the Presidential Helicopter Program.