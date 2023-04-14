Sako to deliver firearms for Finnish military training

The National Defence Training Association of Finland (MPK) and Sako signed a collaboration agreement on 11 April 2023 at the company's factory in Riihimäki, Finland.

Sako will deliver semi-automatic single-shot firearms to the MPK for training purposes.

The firearms specified in the deal will be delivered in 2024. The total value of the procurement is €1.6 million ($1.76 million) and includes weapons, related equipment and spare parts.

The rifles have a calibre of 5.56x45/223Rem and are compatible with rounds of either calibre.

‘The Finnish Defence Forces and MPK will have the same basic structure of products, which will certainly offer synergy benefits to both parties. It is also great that national defence training can rely on a domestic product, as this will also improve the security of supply’, Sako Group CEO and board member Raimo Karjalainen said.

The rifles will primarily be used in training provided by the MPK, which is designed to contribute to military readiness and based on the firearm training programme of the Finnish Defence Forces.

The training is attended by volunteer reserve members and other participants engaging in national defence training.

Commenting on the deal, MPK ED Antti Lehtisalo said: ’Based on usage and suitability tests, this procurement will supply us with a product that matches our requirements extremely well.

‘In the future, we will be even better positioned to respond to the high demand for training in the use of firearms across the entire nation.’

The rifles will be delivered with the same AR construction as the new firearms supplied to the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces.