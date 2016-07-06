Saab receives training mortar grenades contract

Saab has received a contract from an undisclosed customer for explosive training mortar grenades, with deliveries scheduled for 2016 and 2017, the company announced on 4 July. Saab Bofors Dynamics Switzerland (SBDS) will carry out the work.

The contract includes production and final assembly of 81mm explosive training mortar grenades. SBDS will fill the explosive components and carry out the final assembling and the lot acceptance test.

This contract follows a previous development contract that was successfully completed for the customer in 2015-2016.

Stephan Kocher, head of Saab Bofors Dynamics Switzerland, said: ‘This order is completely in line with our strategy to strengthen and extend our product group of mortar rounds. Winning this contract underlines the market leading position we have in Switzerland as a house of mortar ammunition. This contract is the largest volume of mortar rounds ever produced at SBDS.’