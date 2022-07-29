RCN trains crews for paradigm shift as Arctic operations beckon

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is training crews for the paradigm shift into the Arctic that will come with the impending entry into service of the Harry DeWolf-class Arctic offshore patrol vessels.

The Navigation and Bridge Simulator (NABS) building in the RCN Naval Fleet School (Pacific) at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt houses a large 360° Front Projection Display bridge simulator (Bridge Alpha), and a number of 4K flat panel direct display navigation and bridge simulators, all of which are currently being supported by Kongsberg.

Both types replicate Halifax-class frigates, Kingston-class coastal defence vessels and the Harry