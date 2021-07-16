RCN takes delivery of second Harry DeWolf-class AOPS

The future HMCS Margaret Brooke being moved from the Bedford Basin to Irving Shipyard in Halifax. (Photo: RCN)

The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships will bolster the Royal Canadian Navy’s presence in the high north.

The RCN has accepted delivery of the second of six Harry DeWolf-class AOPS, the future HMCS Margaret Brooke.

Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said: ‘The delivery of this ship is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of Canadian shipbuilders despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will help to ensure our navy is equipped with the modern ships it needs to assert Arctic sovereignty for years to come.’

The AOPS is designed with a thick hull able to operate in first-year sea ice up to 120cm thick, providing the RCN enhanced access to the Arctic.

The future HMCS Margaret Brooke will remain docked at the CFB Halifax Dockyard whilst post-acceptance and final ship preparation works are completed.

The RCN is due to host a naming ceremony later this year, with a view to formal commissioning in Autumn 2022.

The following three vessels are currently under construction. Work will begin on the sixth ship in 2022.

The RCN commissioned its first AOPS, HMCS Harry DeWolf, in June.