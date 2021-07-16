RCN takes delivery of second Harry DeWolf-class AOPS

Type 26 to get future anti-ship cruise missile
The Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW), being developed by MBDA, will equip the RNs City-class Type 26 frigates and RAF Typhoon aircraft.
The RCN has accepted delivery of the second of six Harry DeWolf-class AOPS, the future HMCS Margaret Brooke.
Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said: ‘The delivery of this ship is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of Canadian shipbuilders despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will help to ensure our navy is equipped with the modern ships it needs to assert Arctic sovereignty for years to come.’
The AOPS is designed with a thick hull able to operate in first-year sea ice up to 120cm thick, providing the RCN enhanced access to the Arctic.
The future HMCS Margaret Brooke will remain docked at the CFB Halifax Dockyard whilst post-acceptance and final ship preparation works are completed.
The RCN is due to host a naming ceremony later this year, with a view to formal commissioning in Autumn 2022.
The following three vessels are currently under construction. Work will begin on the sixth ship in 2022.
The RCN commissioned its first AOPS, HMCS Harry DeWolf, in June.
While Australian defence officials have not made any official announcement, it seems the Hunter class is facing sizeable delays.
Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.
Spain's Escribano has equipped Peru's maritime patrol vessels with its Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS.
Atlas Elektronik (AEUK) will deliver the Passenger Transfer Boats (PTBs) to the RN for use with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.
Naval Group has been assigned a leading role in the USSPS project, which aims to create an unmanned miniaturised oil rig technology-based platform capable of persistent maritime surveillance.