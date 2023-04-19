IT2EC: RAF to develop sustainable fuel test aircraft using Babcock light trainer

The RAF’s Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) has selected Babcock in its latest effort towards a sustainable aviation future under Project Monet.

The effort will see the development of two experimental flying test aircraft to showcase the capabilities and potential of sustainable aviation technologies.

As part of Project Monet, Babcock, in partnership with UK-based SMEs CFS Aero, Zero Petroleum, Delta Cosworth and Uplift 360, will be exploring emerging technologies that could minimise the environmental impact of light aircraft flying training.

Related Articles

Textron to develop new US Navy training aircraft

Babcock chosen for UK military SATCOM contract

BAE Systems highlights need to invest in skills and infrastructure to de-risk next-gen combat aircraft programme

The programme will leverage expertise from across the RAF and industry to evaluate the feasibility of fitting environmentally friendly technologies around key military requirements.

Technologies explored under the programme will include an all-electric battery power, synthetic-fuelled internal combustion engines, hydrogen cells and hybrid systems.

The partnership will also explore the use of light training aircraft to evaluate a broader range of factors, including logistics, ground operations, human factors and certification.

Commenting on the announcement, Grp Capt Hackett, Military Head of Flight Test on Team Tempest said in: ‘Monet will be an exciting journey into the future of sustainable flight for the RAF.

‘We will develop and understand the technologies to enable future military aircrew and air cadets to begin their journey into aviation, and yet not adversely impact the world we all share, I can’t think of a better motivator to push us all onto success.’

The work will also provide data which can be readily transferred to other environmentally conscious capability projects and developments.

‘Sustainability is an increasingly important factor for the aviation industry and an integral part of our strategy to support our customers,’ Jon Russell, Babcock UK aviation engineering director said.

‘By working with the [RCO], we will be advancing the technology that can be used to address environmental challenges, as well supporting the RAF’s goal to be net zero by 2040.’