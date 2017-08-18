NZDF acquires VBS3 FiresFST enterprise license

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has completed its acquisition of a perpetual enterprise licence of VBS3 FiresFST, SimCentric Technologies announced on 16 August.

The system has been acquired under a collaborative effort between SimCentric, the NZDF Mission Command Training School and the New Zealand School of Artillery to fully integrate VBS3 FiresFST into the Joint Fires Observer (JFO) training continuum.

VBS3 FiresFST is an immersive forward air controller training application which combines the flexibility and visuals of VBS3 with a highly sophisticated close air support simulation system.

The NZDF has used VBS3 FiresFST software as the primary simulation training tool for the past two JFO courses. From foundation use in the School of Artillery, VBS3 FiresFST is already being scoped for use across 16th Artillery Brigade, deployable systems for use in operational theatres and within the existing Meggitt Weapon Training Simulation System for NZDF.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

VBS2 & VBS3