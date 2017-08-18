NZDF acquires VBS3 FiresFST enterprise license
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has completed its acquisition of a perpetual enterprise licence of VBS3 FiresFST, SimCentric Technologies announced on 16 August.
The system has been acquired under a collaborative effort between SimCentric, the NZDF Mission Command Training School and the New Zealand School of Artillery to fully integrate VBS3 FiresFST into the Joint Fires Observer (JFO) training continuum.
VBS3 FiresFST is an immersive forward air controller training application which combines the flexibility and visuals of VBS3 with a highly sophisticated close air support simulation system.
The NZDF has used VBS3 FiresFST software as the primary simulation training tool for the past two JFO courses. From foundation use in the School of Artillery, VBS3 FiresFST is already being scoped for use across 16th Artillery Brigade, deployable systems for use in operational theatres and within the existing Meggitt Weapon Training Simulation System for NZDF.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Training
-
Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
-
Saab expands footprint in the US
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
-
How terrain management capabilities can improve military training
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Australian Army approaches second phase of countermining training
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Zeiss introduces Velvet 4K SIM projector for night flight simulation
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Saab introduces UAV live training capability
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.