SimCentric launches VBS3 FiresFST Pro

SimCentric Technologies has released a new version of the VBS3 FiresFST call-for-fire and close air support training simulation system, the company announced on 15 February.

VBS3 FiresFST Pro incorporates human and vehicular pattern of life features to support highly realistic, complex and flexible offensive support scenarios. The system also allows collateral damage estimates and battle damage assessment to be incorporated into training scenarios for conventional peer-on-peer training, or counter-insurgency training.

Gareth Collier, director of strategic engagement at SimCentric, said: 'Almost all available JFO/JTAC simulators are procedural, teaching only a prescribed sequence of dropping bombs and calling artillery.

'But the missing component that VBS3 FiresFST Pro now addresses is the cognitive element of when to apply various offensive fires effects, with realistic consequences for poor tactical decisions. VBS3 FiresFST Pro closes the gap between simulation, live training and operations, thereby reducing holistic risk of collateral damage and mission failure.'

VBS3 FiresFST Pro is available as a scalable COTS application and as an upgrade for existing users.