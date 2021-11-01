Ascent obtains additional UK flight training contract

IFTS gains traction as Japan joins the club
Japan has become the third nation to join Leonardo's International Flight Training School after the Qatari and German air forces.
UK MoD procurement body Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) has awarded incumbent provider Ascent Flight Training an extra £175 million ($239.25 million) contract under the UK Military Flying Training System (MFTS) programme for student pilots.
Basic flying training within MFTS will increase capacity from 36 to 53 students per year from 2024, the MoD noted in a 27 October announcement.
The latest contract includes delivery of four new Texan T6C Texan II aircraft (designated Texan T1 by the RAF) that arrived at RAF Valley in November 2020; a new static flight simulator; nine Texan mission planning systems; and additional infrastructure at RAF Valley.
Cdre Mark Langrill, head of MFTS at DE&S, said: ‘This second significant uplift to the training system follows on from the Rotary Wing training amendment awarded in December 2019. The additional Fixed Wing capacity provided will enable Fast Jet pilots of the future to train in a ‘state of the art’ facility [at RAF Valley] with modern aircraft and synthetic training devices before proceeding to the Hawk Advanced Jet Training pipeline.’
Ascent is a JV between Babcock International and Lockheed Martin, supported by supply chain partner Affinity Flight Training.
