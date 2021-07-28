Military Training magazine: recognition training, CBRN training and more

Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.

What’s inside this edition:

COMMENT: Same requirement, different answer

The pilot shortage remains a pressing problem on both sides of the Atlantic, but the US and UK have taken different approaches to addressing the issue.

Features include:

Friend or foe?

Systems to help military personnel peer through the fog of war are becoming ever more sophisticated, but troops still need to know what they are looking at, making recognition training more important than ever.

Fighting for a market

US industries often have the resources and political backing to dominate international markets. The simulation and technology sector is no different, but several European companies are challenging the status quo with innovative and unique solutions.

One step ahead

As the threats facing warships’ crews are constantly evolving, so too must the training systems and procedures they undergo. AI threats, cyberattacks and advanced technologies are challenging training providers to stay one step ahead.

The silent killers

The threat of CBRN attacks from state and non-state actors continues to grow. Shephard looks at the training being provided by NATO to counter this threat.

Under lock and key

With the increased networking of simulation systems comes the increased opportunity for adversaries to steal data. The answer, as many simulator integrators are now doing, is to up the ante when it comes to cybersecurity.

