Military Training magazine: PEO STRI; AFV crew training and more

'Fight's on' as Red Flag shows necessity of live air training
The first Red Flag exercise of the year underscores the importance of live training for the US and its allies.
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: Welcome to 2022
In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, it is encouraging to see developments occurring in the field of training and simulation. I/ITSEC 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to speak with manufacturers and explore the changes under way.
Features include:
Finding the right balance
The number of military helicopter requirements around the world continues to grow, in turn increasing the need for training. A more specialised approach is taking over, and the result is a new type of pilot.
Out of the driving seat
Training AFV crews can be prohibitively expensive, so many nations are now asking if simulation may provide the solution.
Back in focus
Simulating radio traffic is a key part of the overall training experience and with the increase in cyber and EW threats, such systems have never been so important.
Prioritising innovation
The US Army’s PEO STRI has long been the service’s focal point for T&S procurement and has never been busier managing new programmes and implementing innovative procurement solutions.
Laying the bedrock
Course design requires careful thought and the application of process to deliver the best results for students. This is achieved by undertaking a thorough training needs analysis.
Systematic launches new tool to streamline training and save costs.
Top Aces has completed the initial flight testing of its Advanced Aggressor Mission System onboard one of its F-16 aircraft in preparation for delivering training to the US Air Force.
TAI plans to build up to seven Hürjet single-engine, tandem-seat advanced supersonic trainer and light combat aircraft in the first year of mass production, followed by 24 per year thereafter.
The Hebrides range complex in the UK has undergone a major revamp to enhance its tracking and telemetry capabilities.
The USAF is expanding its ISR training capabilities through an initiative that sees 526th Intelligence Squadron providing training scenarios for US units across the globe.