Military Training magazine: PEO STRI; AFV crew training and more

Comment: Welcome to 2022

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, it is encouraging to see developments occurring in the field of training and simulation. I/ITSEC 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to speak with manufacturers and explore the changes under way.

Features include:

Finding the right balance

The number of military helicopter requirements around the world continues to grow, in turn increasing the need for training. A more specialised approach is taking over, and the result is a new type of pilot.

Out of the driving seat

Training AFV crews can be prohibitively expensive, so many nations are now asking if simulation may provide the solution.

Back in focus

Simulating radio traffic is a key part of the overall training experience and with the increase in cyber and EW threats, such systems have never been so important.

Prioritising innovation

The US Army’s PEO STRI has long been the service’s focal point for T&S procurement and has never been busier managing new programmes and implementing innovative procurement solutions.

Laying the bedrock

Course design requires careful thought and the application of process to deliver the best results for students. This is achieved by undertaking a thorough training needs analysis.

