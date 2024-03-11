Mercury Systems wins $243 million US Navy training contract

Mercury Systems has received a five-year US$243.8 million contract to deliver rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack training subsystems for the US Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

The subsystems were built on more than 25 years of test and training technology from the Mercury processing platform to bring near-peer jamming and EW capabilities to US pilot training organisations, the company said.

Mercury’s digital RF memory (DRFM)-based reactive jamming subsystems would allow training planners to reprogram missions for different aircraft via a software interface and simultaneously emulate multiple National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC)-validated threats.

Mercury has provided radar jamming capabilities to the Navy’s Airborne Threat Simulation Organization (ATSO) since 1987 and has delivered more than 600 systems over the past decade.

Mercury received the initial $20.3 million DRFM production order from ATSO. The new contract also includes ongoing engineering services to continually update the system’s threat library.