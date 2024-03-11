To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Mercury Systems wins $243 million US Navy training contract

Mercury Systems wins $243 million US Navy training contract

11th March 2024 - 18:04 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Mercury has provided radar jamming capabilities to the US Navy since 1987. (Photo: US DoD)

Mercury System has been selected to supply rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack training subsystems to the US Navy.

Mercury Systems has received a five-year US$243.8 million contract to deliver rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack training subsystems for the US Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

The subsystems were built on more than 25 years of test and training technology from the Mercury processing platform to bring near-peer jamming and EW capabilities to US pilot training organisations, the company said.

Mercury’s digital RF memory (DRFM)-based reactive jamming subsystems would allow training planners to reprogram missions for different aircraft via a software interface and simultaneously emulate multiple National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC)-validated threats.

Mercury has provided radar jamming capabilities to the Navy’s Airborne Threat Simulation Organization (ATSO) since 1987 and has delivered more than 600 systems over the past decade.

Mercury received the initial $20.3 million DRFM production order from ATSO. The new contract also includes ongoing engineering services to continually update the system’s threat library.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us