China’s AI developments in electronic surveillance extends to battlefield
Chinese press announced in February that Chinese researchers had developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electronic surveillance technology which could leave enemies on the battlefield with “nowhere to hide”.
Beijing has said the system could cover a huge part of the electromagnetic spectrum and could track everything from amateur radio broadcasts to modern space satellites, including the Starlink system developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which Ukraine has relied upon for secure military communications in its battle to repel the Russia invasion.
The researchers from the Beijing Institute of Technology said their new AI-powered system would allow China to identify and suppress enemy communications systems
