China’s AI developments in electronic surveillance extends to battlefield

8th March 2024 - 14:41 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London

Researchers from the Beijing Institute of Technology have said their new AI-powered system can enable communications flows between Chinese units during military action while also identifying and suppressing enemy communications systems. (Image: Created by DALL-E)

‘Nowhere to hide’ as Chinese progress in AI-enabled surveillance technological has enabled it to identify and suppress enemy communications systems.

Chinese press announced in February that Chinese researchers had developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electronic surveillance technology which could leave enemies on the battlefield with “nowhere to hide”.

Beijing has said the system could cover a huge part of the electromagnetic spectrum and could track everything from amateur radio broadcasts to modern space satellites, including the Starlink system developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which Ukraine has relied upon for secure military communications in its battle to repel the Russia invasion.

The researchers from the Beijing Institute of Technology said their new AI-powered system would allow China to identify and suppress enemy communications systems

