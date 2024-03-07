US Navy turns to personnel and industry for Greyhounds to fill the V-22 hole

C-2 Greyhounds were being phased out but have had to step up. (Photo: NAVAIR)

The V-22 Osprey, a joint-service multirole tiltrotor aircraft manufactured by Bell and Boeing in a joint venture, performs carrier resupply for the US Navy. With its grounding, however, C-2 Greyhounds have been called upon to carry out more work.