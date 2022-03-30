MASA wins in Nigeria and adds domestic investment

The Nigerian Army’s Land Forces Simulation Centre has selected MASA Group’s SWORD as its next-generation constructive training system. The system will be used to train its commanders and staff for both conventional and asymmetric warfare, peacekeeping missions and crisis management and disaster response.

SWORD will be initially aggregated from battalion to division and corps levels, although future enhancements might include adding a company level capability.

MASA has said that the Nigerian Army has now undergone initial SWORD training and a team from the Land Forces Simulation Centre will now adapt the content delivered with the product to align it with