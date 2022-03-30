To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MASA wins in Nigeria and adds domestic investment

30th March 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The Nigerian SWORD contract highlights increased spending on S&T in sub-Saharan Africa. (Photo: MASA)

Paris-based MASA has celebrated investment through the French Government's Definvest fund with a significant contract with the Nigerian Land Forces Simulation Centre.

The Nigerian Army’s Land Forces Simulation Centre has selected MASA Group’s SWORD as its next-generation constructive training system. The system will be used to train its commanders and staff for both conventional and asymmetric warfare, peacekeeping missions and crisis management and disaster response.

SWORD will be initially aggregated from battalion to division and corps levels, although future enhancements might include adding a company level capability.

MASA has said that the Nigerian Army has now undergone initial SWORD training and a team from the Land Forces Simulation Centre will now adapt the content delivered with the product to align it with

