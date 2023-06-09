List of British Army CTTP training bidders grows but exact requirements remain unknown

Lockheed Martin UK has announced it joined forces with Cubic, 4GD, KX, Ravenswood UK, Splunk and Turner & Townsend to bid for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

The UK-based collaboration, named Alliance, has been formed as an ‘engine for change… to ensure training effect and delivery, stemming from industry best practices’, the team said.

Alliance said it aims to deliver partnership at all levels, plus collaborative and transformational behaviours.

It will focus on leadership and enhanced data exploitation to improve performance and decision-making for an efficient training enterprise.

Employing new technologies to change how personnel