Leonardo obtains modification to Israeli rotary-wing training FMS contract

The US division of Leonardo Helicopters has received a $29.24 million FMS modification for Israel from US Army Contracting Command for additional work on AW119M (also known as AW119Kx) training helicopters.

Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of 30 June 2024.

In February 2019, Israel announced that it had ordered seven AW119Ms from Leonardo Helicopters to replace its fleet of 1970s-era Bell 206 aircraft used to train pilots.

The company received a $38.43 million FMS contract in December 2019 to manufacture the helicopters and provide training services and spare parts by September 2020.

Five more AW119Ms were ordered in September 2020 from Italy under a reciprocal agreement whereby Israel provided Rafael Spike missiles and Elbit simulators.

The AW119M features four composite main rotor blades and two tail rotor blades, driven by a PT6 turboshaft engine. Avionics options include LCDs and a three-axis duplex automatic flight control system.