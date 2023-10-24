To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army delivers FARA engines to Bell and Sikorsky

24th October 2023 - 12:35 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Both FARA contenders, the Bell Invictus and the Sikorsky Raider X (pictured), have been said to be around 98% ready. (Photo: Sikorsky)

In a significant development for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, the first two T901 flight test engines have been delivered for the Bell 360 Invictus and Sikorsky Raider X Competitive Prototypes.

The Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competitors have received the first two T901 flight test engines for their Competitive Prototypes under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP).

‘The Army delivered the new 3,000 shaft horsepower engines to Bell’s 360 Invictus and Sikorsky’s Raider X programmes,’ the US Army noted in a statement. ‘Both competitors will integrate the engines into their prototypes which sets the conditions for aircraft ground runs in 2QFY24 and first flights in 4QF24.’

As Shephard reported previously, the service began accepting deliveries for ITEP in early October 2023 and had said it would hand the engines

