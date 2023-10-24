US Army delivers FARA engines to Bell and Sikorsky

The Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competitors have received the first two T901 flight test engines for their Competitive Prototypes under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP).

‘The Army delivered the new 3,000 shaft horsepower engines to Bell’s 360 Invictus and Sikorsky’s Raider X programmes,’ the US Army noted in a statement. ‘Both competitors will integrate the engines into their prototypes which sets the conditions for aircraft ground runs in 2QFY24 and first flights in 4QF24.’

