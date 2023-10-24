US Army delivers FARA engines to Bell and Sikorsky
The Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competitors have received the first two T901 flight test engines for their Competitive Prototypes under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP).
‘The Army delivered the new 3,000 shaft horsepower engines to Bell’s 360 Invictus and Sikorsky’s Raider X programmes,’ the US Army noted in a statement. ‘Both competitors will integrate the engines into their prototypes which sets the conditions for aircraft ground runs in 2QFY24 and first flights in 4QF24.’
As Shephard reported previously, the service began accepting deliveries for ITEP in early October 2023 and had said it would hand the engines
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Bombardier delivers seventh Global 6000 for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node programme
BACN aircraft serve as high-altitude communications gateways, relaying or bridging voice and data between air and surface forces, surmounting traditional obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance.
-
NATO nears end of multi-tanker air-to-air refuelling exercise in Canary Islands
The 9th European Air Refuelling Training began on October 16 from Gando Air Base in Gran Canaria, Spain, and has involved air tankers from France, Italy and Spain.
-
France enters talks with Saudi Arabia for potential sale of 54 Rafale fighter jets
Saudi Arabia had officially requested a detailed quote from Dassault for 54 Rafale fighter jets, with a deadline of November 10 for a response. The estimated cost for the deal could rise to nearly US$8 billion.
-
Sentient and Shield AI sign agreement to integrate next generation ViDAR onto V-Bat
A new agreement between Sentient and Shield AI, who have worked together to combine their respective sensor and system, will aim to strengthen the relationship.
-
UK Protector surveillance UAV begins trials
A new uncrewed Royal Air Force aircraft, capable of global surveillance operations, will begin trials in the UK this week.