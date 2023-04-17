Kratos wins $20 million US training contract

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has announced that it has been awarded a $20 million contract by a US DoD prime contractor to upgrade multiple ground tactical platform maintenance training systems.

Commenting on the contract award, Jose Diaz, senior VP at Kratos Training Solutions, said: ‘Over the last 25 years Kratos has supported DoD and allied military customers by designing, developing and delivering advanced maintenance training systems. We are committed to delivering the same high level of quality with these upgrades.’

As per customer, competitive, security-related, and other considerations, Kratos will not provide any additional information related to this contract award, the company said.

