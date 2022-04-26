IT²EC 2022: DUSTS trains for psychological warfare

IT2EC 2022: Draken Europe secures RAF aggressor programme
The new Interim Red Air Aggressor Training Service for the RAF will use L-159E aircraft from Draken Europe.
First-time exhibitor Conducttr presented its DUSTS hybrid warfare model at IT²EC in London on 26-28 April.
DUSTS stands for Divide, Undermine, Subvert, Threaten or Terrorise, Saturate. It allows training audiences to ‘attack and defend against non-conventional (i.e. non-kinetic) warfare’, Conducttr states on its website.
The software allows users to practice influence operations, cyber, psyops, media operations, OSINT gathering and simulation of any non-kinetic warfare.
DUSTS can be used as a standalone function or alongside kinetic exercises to provide an information environment dimension to military exercises.
Exercise control delivers ‘insights and full visibility of information activities from training audience and other cells via a customisable dashboard tailored for the exercise’, Conducttr added.
A similar training and simulation procurement model to the AW159 may be adopted for the New Medium Helicopter requirement in the UK.
Czech developer claims that its new VR/MR training device features haptic feedback and can be installed on a smaller footprint than a standard dome-based system.
What kind of vision system will be installed on full-mission simulators to train German Navy pilots operating the NH90 Sea Lion helicopter?
How has industry consolidation affected the UK training and simulation sector?
The latest order for RGW 90 simulators reflects the value for Switzerland of simulation technologies to lessen the environmental impact of training and reduce costs.